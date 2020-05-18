Paatal Lok: One Unsolved Mystery in Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Series That Continues to Baffle Us Even After the Show Ends

Paatal Lok Motion Poster (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Hopefully, by now you have watched Paatal Lok, the new Indian thriller series on Amazon Prime Series that has become the talking point of the town. If you haven't, and are planning to, then please don't read ahead - for the below post is full of spoilers. Paatal Lok is a nine episode series that is produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, and directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. The cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, Vipin Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, and Rajesh Sharma. Virat Kohli Showers Praises on Wife Anushka Sharma's Series Paatal Lok as He Reviewed It Even Before Its Release! (View Pic).

The central mystery is about how a team of Delhi Police apprehends a group of four, who they allege is about to assassinate a news channel editor, Sanjeev Mehra. Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a frustrated police officer, is assigned to investigate the case and do the formalities. He tries to figure out who sent the men (and a woman) and why the need to kill Sanjeev.

As Hathi Ram and his subordinate, Imran Ansari, try to figure out the group's identities and backgrounds, they realise that the leader - Vishal Tyagi - is a wanted cold-blooded killer who had killed 45 men on record. Investigating further into his background by going to his hometown in Chitrakoot, Hathi Ram finds out that Tyagi works for the mysterious leader of the lower community - Master ji - whose identity is only known to a few. Paatal Lok: From Gory Murders to Child Abuse, 13 Moments in Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Series That Are Bound to Leave You Shell-Shocked! (SPOILER ALERT).

In the end, Hathi Ram finds out that the Masterji is actually dead for some time and the assassination plot was only hatched by his opponent to get the dangerous Tyagi out of Delhi, and get him killed by Delhi Police. Sanjeev is saved because Tyagi, a dog lover, sees him petting a dog with his wife, and thinking he is a good man, Tyagi spares his life. Since the mystery is solved in the final episode itself, Paatal Lok is a contained show, unlike Sacred Games that needed another season to tie loose ends. Paatal Lok Review: Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Series Is Powerful, Absorbing and Disturbing Boosted by Jaideep Ahlawat’s Knockout Act.

But wait, there is a loose end that Paatal Lok forgot to tie up, and that's the case of Kanna Commando

Who is Kanna Commando?

Ankur Vikal with Abhishek Banerjee in Paatal Lok

Kanna Commander, played by Ankur Vikal, is the right-hand man of Masterji, who is fiercely protective about his mentor and very loyal to him.

So What's the Mystery?

When Hathi Ram reveals to Gwala Gajjar (Rajesh Sharma), in the final episode, that he knows Masterji is dead. Gwala is shocked since the secret was only known to a very few. They even kill the doctor who confirms the bad news, so that the news doesn't leak out. So when Gwala finds out that Hathi Ram got the information while investigating on Balkishan Bajpayee (Anup Jalota), he realises there is a spy amidst them, and shoots down Firangi, one of his men. He reasons that only three men knew the truth, and he is pretty sure the third man - Firangi's elder brother, Om Ji, wouldn't have spilt the secret.

There's a catch, though...

When we see the doctor being killed after his death prognosis, he was shot dead by Kana Commando. So Kana was present at the time, which makes the tally to four men who knew Masterji was dead.

Ankur Vikal with Rajesh Sharma in Paatal Lok

So why did Gwala claim that only three men knew the truth about Masterji's death? Or for the matter, where is Kana Commando? We only see the character in the flashback scenes, and his whereabouts is mysterious in the present timeline. Masterji's identity hardly matters now that he is dead, but Kana Commando definitely bothers us because his dead-alive status is shrouded in secrecy.

Was Gwala deliberately mum about him in the presence of Hathi Ram? Is Kana Commando even alive? Will there be a second season to reveal this truth? Let the theories flow in!