Star Plus show Pandya Store is high on drama. The show now focuses on how Shweta cannot handle the kid. While Shweta's ex-boyfriend has entered her life again, there is a planning going on about her marriage with Krish.

Now, while Rishita delivered a baby recently, the Pandya house found a report of Raavi's pregnancy. Seeing the report, Shiva will be in a dilemma as he feels that it cannot be his child. Furious about the same, while the family will be celebrating, Shiva will confront Raavi about the child. Not only that, he will also confront her about having an abortion.

With this, Raavi decides to leave Shiva and Pandya Niwas, due to his trust issues. Amid all of this, Suman will decide that it should be Dhara who should leave the house. The family will be shocked as Suman accused her for the reason for breaking Shiva's marriage. Keep reading LatestLY for more information on your favourite TV shows.

