Television actor Parth Samthaan who was missing from action is finally back on the sets as Anurag. The young lad has resumed shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 from August 5, 2020. It's almost 25 days that the actor is back doing what he does the best. On July 12, Samthaan informed his fans that he has been tested COVID-19 positive and was practising self-quarantine at his residence in Mumbai. However, on July 26, his test came out negative and that's when his fans breathed a sigh of relief. After completing 14 days in quarantine, Parth went to stay along with his parents in Pune. And now, he is back to the bay shooting. Parth Samthaan Admits Going Through Depression and Sadness Amid the Lockdown, Sends Out Positivity to All (View Post).

Not just this, as a fresh picture from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has also leaked online. In the photo, the actor can be seen in crisp wear on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's melodramatic serial. Also, after Parth was tested positive of coronavirus, every crew and cast member of the daily soap went under swab tests and gladly the outcome was negative. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Fame Parth Samthaan Gets Drenched And Enjoys The Arrival Of Monsoon In Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Check Out Parth Samthaan's Pic Below:

During the time when the actor was quarantining at his Goregaon residence in Mumbai, he was accused by his society members for flouting BMC rules. However, he made it clear via social media that the claims were absolutely baseless. Coming back to his latest pics, we bet, Parth's fans are the happiest. Stay tuned!

