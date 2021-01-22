Internet these days is all about weddings! A scroll on social media and we see celebs getting hitched. Right from Kajal Aggarwal- Gautam Kitchlu to Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, we've seen it all. And now the latest jodi to get married soon is Pavitra Rishta actor Karanveer Mehra and fiance Nidhi Seth. The couple is supposed to be pronounced man and wife on January 24, 2021, in a Gurudwara. Having said that, their pre-wedding festivities have begun and we've got our hands on some pictures from the same. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding at Alibaug: Phone Cameras Strictly Prohibited at the Couple’s Marriage - Reports.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared some gorgeous photos from the mehendi ceremony and must say the couple look made for each other. For the festivity, while Karan opted for a jacket over a kurta along with white pants, on the other hand, the bride-to-be was seen wearing a yellow chikankari kurta. He captioned the images as, "The begin of all beginnings. Mehndi with my @nidhivseth." Aww! Pavitra Rishta Actor Karan V Mehra Opens Up On Divorce, Life After His Bike Accident And Subsequent Return To Acting!

Check Out The Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KaranVeerMehra (@karanveermehra)

After looking at the above photos, we cannot wait for the D-day. For the one's living under the rock, Karan Veer Mehra's marriage with Nidhi will be his second shaadi. As he was earlier hitched to Devika Mehra, wherein both got separated in 2009. Well, past is past, and we wish the couple loads of happiness ahead. Stay tuned!

