The makers of Riteish Deshmukh's debut series Pill, which is based on the pharmaceutical industry, unveiled the trailer on Thursday. The actor described being part of the journey as enlightening. The over-one-minute-long trailer begins with an introduction to Riteish’s character, Prakash Chauhan, who does everything in his power to delve into the Indian pharmaceutical world. It showcases the process through which a pill reaches an individual, involving powerful pharmaceutical industrialists, corrupt doctors, medical representatives, compromised drug regulators, politicians, journalists, and whistleblowers. Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh Along With Their Kids Pay Tribute to His Father Vilasrao Deshmukh on His 79th Birth Anniversary (View Pic).

Talking about his debut series, Riteish said: “It’s exciting to venture into the world of digital streaming. When you're entrusted with a compelling story like Pill, there's a huge responsibility to do justice to it.” The actor said it is intriguing to learn about the complexities behind something as seemingly simple as a pill that impacts the daily lives and well-being of people. Riteish added: “Being a part of this journey has been incredibly enlightening. Working alongside visionaries like Raj Kumar Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala, who have poured their hearts into this project, is a true honour." "Prakash Chauhan is a character of both simplicity and strength, and I am confident that his fight against the corrupt pharma players will resonate with the audience,” he added. The trailer then shows how a pill circulating in the market has negative repercussions after consumption. However, Prakash faces off against the manipulative CEO of the company, portrayed by Pavan Malhotra, taking on a firm fight to uncover the truth. Riteish Deshmukh Drops Glimpses From Visit to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya With Genelia Deshmukh and Sons, Says ‘Blessed To Have a Great Darshan’.

Watch Pill Trailer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Producer Ronnie Screwvala shared: "With Pill, we aim to entertain as well as increase awareness among people. Riteish brings his unparalleled acting prowess to the series, making his digital debut even more exciting. And as always, it is a pleasure working with Raj, who has helmed this one with his thrilling expertise.” Creator Raj Kumar Gupta said that celluloid has always been his medium of expression, as he has made films across genres to bring different stories. "A story like Pill needed to be told through a longer format," said the director, who has previously made films such as No One Killed Jessica and Raid.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2024 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).