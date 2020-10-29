TV actress Preetika Chauhan was recently in the news for having been caught while in the act of buying ganja from a drug peddler in the Andheri locality of Mumbai. The actress was arrested by NCB folk on October 25. The officers acted on a tip off and the actress, along with the peddler Faisal was caught while the exchange was on. 99 grams of ganja was recovered from the duo and they were immediately taken into custody. Preetika Chauhan Arrested by NCB; TV Actress Was Buying Drugs.

However, as per reports in ANI, Preetika and Faisal both have managed to secure bail on October 29, 4 days after their arrest. "Mumbai: Court grants bail to TV actor Preetika Chauhan and one person Faisal. Mumbai Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested them on 25th Oct and had seized 99 grams of Ganja from their possession." TV Actor Preetika Chauhan and Peddler Faisal Arrested by NCB for Possessing Marijuana.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

The NCB have been cracking their whip on the Bollywood and television fraternity after the drugs angle came into play during the CBI's investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Prominent B-Town names like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor along with the former's manager were already called for questioning by the NCB last month. TV couple Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande were also called in for questioning and their residence was also searched for drugs a few weeks back!

