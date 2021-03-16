Bigg Boss 14 sensation Rakhi Sawant has started shooting for a new web-series titled Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn, going by her social media. Rakhi posted a clip from the shoot of the web-series on Instagram. In the video, Rakhi is seen enacting a scene for the cameras. Bigg Boss 14’s Rakhi Sawant To Appear In Nach Baliye 10 With Her Husband Ritesh?

"Shooting for my new series OTT Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn directed by Marukh Mirza," Rakhi captioned the clip. Replying to a user comment later, she said that it was difficult to portray a courtesan on screen. "Bhaisahab… I cannot beat Umrao Jaan best and Rekha ji you are the Bohot Mushkil Hai Tawaif ka Role Karna (it is very difficult to play a courtesan)," she wrote. Rakhi Sawant Turns Sridevi from Naagin in Recent Face Swap Video – WATCH.

Check Out Rakhi Sawant's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Details about the series are still under wraps. Rakhi shared that the show is directed by Marukh Mirza.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2021 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).