Bigg Boss 14 sensation Rakhi Sawant has started shooting for a new web-series titled Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn, going by her social media. Rakhi posted a clip from the shoot of the web-series on Instagram. In the video, Rakhi is seen enacting a scene for the cameras. Bigg Boss 14’s Rakhi Sawant To Appear In Nach Baliye 10 With Her Husband Ritesh?
"Shooting for my new series OTT Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn directed by Marukh Mirza," Rakhi captioned the clip. Replying to a user comment later, she said that it was difficult to portray a courtesan on screen. "Bhaisahab… I cannot beat Umrao Jaan best and Rekha ji you are the Bohot Mushkil Hai Tawaif ka Role Karna (it is very difficult to play a courtesan)," she wrote. Rakhi Sawant Turns Sridevi from Naagin in Recent Face Swap Video – WATCH.
Details about the series are still under wraps. Rakhi shared that the show is directed by Marukh Mirza.
