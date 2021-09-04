Reservation Dogs, a Native American comedy series from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, has been picked up for a second season by FX Network. The show, which debuted on FX on Hulu, follows the lives of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma, as they spend their days committing crime and fighting it, in an effort to get to California. Cinderella: Shawn Mendes Is In Awe of Camila Cabello's Performance in the Film, Pens Heartfelt Note For His Lady Love.

FX on Hulu is a dedicated content hub that is the official streaming home for current, classic, and new series from FX Networks. The renewal comes ahead of the season one's finale episode, which will drop on September 20, reported Variety. "We couldn't wait to share 'Reservation Dogs' with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We're happy to put in an early order for another season.

"Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV's best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent," said Nick Grad, FX's President of Original Programming.

Reservation Dogs stars D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor. The cast also include Zahn McClarnon, Sarah Podemski, and Dallas Goldtooth. Produced by FX Productions, the show is co-created by Harjo and Waititi, who also serve as executive producers along with Garret Basch.

