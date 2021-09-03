Adult Swim shared a live-action clip of Rick and Morty ahead of the release of the fifth season of the show. The clip stars Christopher Lloyd as Rick Sanchez and Jaeden Martell as his grandson, Morty.

Take A Look At The Clip Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)