RIP Basu Chatterjee; From Rajani To Byomkesh Bakshi: 5 TV Shows Of The Late Director That Contributed To The Golden Age Indian Television

Basu Chatterjee had changed the fabric of cinema at a time when Angry Young Men movies were the rage. The innocence, naive narrative of a common man in his movies has always been close to reality and that's where he managed to engage the audience. But it's not just the film industry that was blessed by his craft but Television too. We are talking about the golden era of Indian television when varied stories were projected on the tube and loved. Basu Chatterjee changed the face of Indian television with two of his biggest TV hits Rajani and Byomkesh Bakshi.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, Chatterjee had said once, "Unlike now, TV viewers had only one channel to watch in the 80s and it was Doordarshan. The government-run channel invited me and a few other filmmakers to make TV serials for them. Before joining films, I was a cartoonist and my knack for humour and my knack for humour and satire helped me conceive both Rajani and Kakaji Kahin."

The illustrious and prolific director breathed his last today. He was 90 years old and died in his sleep. We already shared with you a list of movies that showed an ordinary person battling real circumstances. Now let us tell you about five of his TV shows that deserve a watch.

Rajani

Priya Tendulkar as Rajani was everything women wanted to be back in the 80s when the show aired on Doordarshan. A housewife stands up for everything immoral around her. Shah Rukh Khan featured as himself in one of the episodes. You can watch the show on Youtube.

Byomkesh Bakshi

The dhoti-clad smart Bengali detective from Saradindu Bandopadhyay's stories came alive on a small tube thanks to Chatterjee. Rajit Kapur's act made it such a thrilling watch. You will find the episodes on Youtube even now.

Kakaji Kahin

Om Puri as the corrupt politician in this show directed by Chatterjee and based on Netaji Kahin by noted author Manohar Shyam Joshi, may not be in the memory of many. Do check it out on Youtube as the satire still seems absolutely relevant.

Ek Ruka Hua Faisla

A Hindi adaptation of Twelve Angry Men was a TV film that depicted a murder trial where everyone but one is convinced that the arrested person is guilty. The one who doesn't think so tries to convince the rest.

Ek Prem Katha

This was an anthology of love stories that are impacted by the things happening around the couple. You can watch all the episodes on Youtube.