Actress Rupali Ganguly, who took a seven-year sabbatical from acting, said she had mixed feelings about facing the camera after such a long time. The "Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai" actress is back on the small screen with the show "Anupamaa", which is about a homemaker, who undermines herself while taking care of her family and their needs."Sometimes I feel I never went away, and sometimes I feel 'Oh damn! I don't know anything anymore'. Annu Kapoor Returns To Television After 10 Years With Rupali Ganguly - Sudhanshu Pandey Starrer Anupamaa (Deets Inside).

So, it feels familiar but at the same time, it feels intimidating because when you come back in a fantabulous role and a phenomenal show like this, only very blessed and special people get a comeback like this. It makes you nervous, it makes you feel that you have a huge responsibility on you, yet sometimes out of respect you feel 'Do I know anymore and what am I doing?'," she said.

"I mean I know my craft, but now, after seven years, the television scenario has changed, and taste has changed. So you never know what's going to be accepted and what's not. But the response that has come in for the first few episodes, I think I am doing okay," she added. Rupali plays the titular role in the new show."I cry every time I read the script. "Anupamaa" was a once in a lifetime opportunity, which I couldn't let go. After the shoot, I can't even go and hug my child, it's so upsetting. Rajan Shahi's Next Anupamaa Starring Rupali Ganguly & Sudhanshu Pandey Is A Tribute to All Housewives.

I have not hugged him and kissed him or sat closer to him, and yesterday he came and asked me 'Mumma, when will I kiss you again, after six months?' I cried, my heart broke," she said."But then when I see 'Anupamaa', I feel somewhere it is getting compensated. Maybe now he feels that my mother is not there with me, but once he grows up and he will watch the show, he will be so proud of me," she added.

