Rajan Shahi's Next Anupamaa Starring Rupali Ganguly & Sudhanshu Pandey Is A Tribute to All Housewives

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who we all choose to remember as Monisha Sarabhai from Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai is all set to return to television after a 7-year hiatus with Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa. Stepping in the shoes of Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly will be seen portraying the role of a dutiful housewife, a mother and a daughter-in-law who dedicates all her time and attention to her family. A soft-spoken woman who has a lot of patience and inner strength that makes her handle all unfavourable situations with a smiling face. Rupali Ganguly Dances Barefoot on Scorching Floor of Sun Temple in Ahmedabad.

Anupamaa is the remake of the famous Bengali show Sreemoyee and traces the journey of a homemaker and how she is eventually taken for granted by one and all in the family. Anupamaa takes care of the entire house and keeps their needs first, ignoring herself in the process completely, left struggling for her identity, with no support of backing from her family whatsoever.

While preparing for the spell-binding role of Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly recently revealed her inspiration to get into the skin of the character. Shared Rupali, "Every woman across the globe is my inspiration. According to me every woman who maintains a balance between her professional and personal life or chooses to be a home-maker in order to take care of her family are all my inspiration. We will all agree that the role of a home-maker is not an easy one, and seeing all these ladies do it with such finesse is really inspirational! All of these strong women have inspired me a lot to get into the character as Anupamaa truly resonates with their lives." The Casino First Poster Out Now: Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey and Mandana Karimi Look All Set To Gamble (View Pic).

Anupamaa also stars actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Muskan Bamne, Ashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, Arvind Vaidya and Alpana Buch in pivotal roles. The show will replace Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in the 9 pm slot.