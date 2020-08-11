Rupali Ganguly-led Anupamaa on Star Plus has surely made its war through the audience's hearts in the short span that it has been on-air. The self-discovery journey of a woman who prioritised her family, only to end up being put down by them, is winning hearts so much that it has also made its way into the number game lists. Anupamaa has a lot of song and dance sequences which has played an integral part in the storyline from time to time. And now, the show makers recently recreated one of late Sridevi's cult numbers, "Hawa Hawai" from Mr India, with their leading lady Rupali Ganguly. Rajan Shahi's Next Anupamaa Starring Rupali Ganguly & Sudhanshu Pandey Is A Tribute to All Housewives.

Speaking about the whole experience of shooting Hawa Hawai, Rupali revealed, "There is nobody in this world who can match steps with Sridevi.

I remember I have seen Mr. India as a trial show in Ajanta. It was a full house so all the kids were sitting down and then, later on, I have seen the film at Satyam theatre. In fact, I want my kid to watch Mr. India as his first film." Rupali Ganguly Dances Barefoot on Scorching Floor of Sun Temple in Ahmedabad.

Check Out The Video Below:

She continued, "You can't remove Sridevi from Hawa Hawai. The dance moves of Sridevi were ultimate. In my childhood I have performed so many of Sridevi’s film songs, whether it is Nagina, Chalbaaz or Mr. India - she has been my favourite idol. I am a big fan of her work, I remember when she passed away I cried miserably and also went to give my last respect to her. This performance is a small and humble tribute to Sridevi.”

