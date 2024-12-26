Television actress Rupali Ganguly, known for her role in Anupamaa, recently shared a heartwarming moment with her son, Rudransh, as she taught him how to pose for the paparazzi. Christmas 2024: Rupali Ganguly Celebrates the Season of Joy in Festive Desi Style, Spreading Christmas Magic (View Pics).

In a video shared on her Instagram stories, Rupali was seen guiding her young son on how to strike a pose in front of the camera. On December 25, Rupali and Rudransh were spotted by the paparazzi at a Christmas celebration.

Rupali Ganguly Guides Son Rudransh on How to Pose for the Camera

Before posing for her solo shots, Rupali encouraged Rudransh to mimic her pose by placing his hands on his waist. After a brief pause, Rudransh playfully danced instead of posing like his mom, leaving her in fits of laughter.

She asked her son to stand like her once again, and this time he followed her instructions. While teasing her little one, Rupali told the paparazzi, "Mera Chota Bheem hai ye" (He is my Chota Bheem). She then patiently posed for the cameras. For the Christmas celebration, the actress opted for a red top paired with beige pants.

Yesterday, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress shared photos of herself joyfully posing beside a beautifully decorated Christmas tree adorned with sparkling lights, shiny ornaments, and a star on top. In other images, Ganguly is seen striking various poses for the camera.

Sharing her photos, Rupali wrote, “Christmas vibes and all things nice. Merry Christmas! #bekind #christmas #joyofgiving #blessed #gratitude #rupaliganguly #anupamaa #jaimatadi #jaimahakal.” She also shared a few glimpses of her home, beautifully decorated with Christmas ornaments.

On the work front, Ganguly gained fame for her role as Manisha in the show “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.” She is also known for her portrayal of Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama “Sanjivani: A Medical Boon.” Rupali Ganguly Shares Cryptic Post on ‘Silencing the Noise’ After Sending Defamation Notice to Stepdaughter Esha Verma.

After a seven-year break, Rupali made a return to television with Rajan Shahi’s show Anupamaa, where she stars in the lead role. The show, a remake of Star Jalsha’s Bengali series Sreemoyee, premiered on July 13, 2020, on StarPlus.

