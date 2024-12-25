Rupali Ganguly, known for her role in Anupamaa, is spreading Christmas cheer with her delightful posts on social media. The actress recently shared some heartwarming photos and videos that perfectly capture the magic of Christmas. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali posted a series of happy photos, where she is seen posing joyfully by a beautifully decorated Christmas tree adorned with sparkling lights, shiny ornaments, and a star on top. In other images, Ganguly is seen striking different poses for the camera. Christmas 2024 Messages and Greetings: Wish Merry Christmas With Xmas HD Images, Holiday Quotes, Wallpapers and Photos on December 25.

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress looked lovely in a red and white saree. Sharing her photos, Rupali wrote, “Christmas vibes and all things nice. Merry Christmas! #bekind #christmas #joyofgiving #blessed #gratitude #rupaliganguly #anupamaa #jaimatadi #jaimahakal.”

View Rupali Ganguly's Post:

She also shared a few glimpses of her home, beautifully decked out with Christmas decorations.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the actress embarked on a spiritual trip to Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir. She posted a video of her walking barefoot on her journey to seek blessings.

Rupali later shared a photo and video of the deities, followed by an image of a local shop. The actress also posted a signboard directing the way to the sacred destination.

In terms of work, Rupali Ganguly rose to fame with her role as Manisha in the popular show Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai. She is also known for her portrayal of Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama series Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. In 2006, she participated in Bigg Boss 1. Happy Holidays and Christmas 2024 Greetings: Send Holiday Wallpapers, HD Images, Thoughtful Messages, Quotes and GIFs To Celebrate the Festive Time.

After a hiatus of seven years, Rupali returned to television with Rajan Shahi’s daily soap Anupamaa, where she plays the titular role. The show, a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee, premiered on July 13, 2020, on StarPlus. Since its debut, the show has been ruling TRP charts, making Rupali the highest-paid actress on television.

