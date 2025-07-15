Bengali actress Susmita Dey shared a beautiful, romantic scene with her co-star Saheb Bhattacharya on Instagram. She captioned the viral reel, "When chemistry is chemistry-ing." The Susmita Dey and Saheb Bhattacharya viral video captures a beautifully loved-up moment between the two on-screen as their characters in the popular Bengali serial Kothha. This video, which has caught fans' attention, showcases their stellar on-screen romance and undeniable chemistry. While the clip is purely part of the show’s storyline, it has reignited widespread rumours suggesting that Susmita and Saheb might be dating off-screen. Both actors have expressed a strong professional friendship, with Saheb mentioning that they share a good rapport as co-stars and are committed to delivering compelling performances for their audience. The reel stands as a testament to their engaging acting and the intense love story unfolding between their characters, Agniva and Kotha, on the show. Fans continue to celebrate their chemistry, which has become a major highlight of Kothha. Saheb Bhattacharya Viral Video: Who Is Saheb Bhattacharjee? Alleged Leaked Clip or Phishing Scam? Here’s Why You Should Avoid Clicking Unverified Links.

Watch Susmita Dey and Saheb Bhattacharya Viral Romance Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙝𝙚𝙗 𝘽𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙟𝙚𝙚 (@shaheb_bhattacherjee_official)

Watch Behind-The-Scenes Video Capturing Susmita Dey and Saheb Bhattacharya:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙝𝙚𝙗 𝘽𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙟𝙚𝙚 (@shaheb_bhattacherjee_official)

