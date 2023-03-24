If you like the popular comedy F.R.I.E.N.D.S., have you ever wondered what it would be like if it were made in India? So, you can stop wondering. We now have a Bollywood-inspired take on the venerable 90s program, owing to the creative minds behind a recent popular Instagram post. Prepare to meet the F.R.I.E.N.D.S ensemble in a brand-new way! According to the post, Urmila Matondkar would be the ideal candidate to replace Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, and Aamir Khan would work well as Chandler Bing (originally played by Mathew Perry). Salman Khan was chosen as the ideal replacement for Matt LeBlanc, who initially played the hilarious and lovable Joey Tribbiani. The part of Phoebe Buffay, originally played by Lisa Kudrow, will be filled by Juhi Chawla's special charm, while Ross Gellar's replacement, Akshay Kumar, seemed to be the ideal choice (originally played by David Schwimmer). Additionally, the film implies that Manisha Koirala will portray Monica Gellar (played by Courtney Cox). Friends: From Brooklyn Nine-Nine to The Big Bang Theory, 5 More Shows To Watch if You Are a Fan of the Sitcom (LatestLY Exclusive).

Friends Gets Re-Imagined With 90s Bollywood Stars:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUVI🧿 (@femmeselfcarez)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)