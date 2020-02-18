Sanjivani 2 February 18, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Ishaani Barges out of the Room After NV Tells Sid That He’s Lucky to Have Found His Love After Three Years

Sanjivani 2 to go off air in March 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In yesterday’s episode of Sanjivani 2, NV recalls the past while Ishaani decides to finally confront Sid. NV arranges for the celebration of valentine’s day as Sid requested him. In tonight’s episode, we see Ishaani (Surbhi Chandna) trying to ask about the answers from Sid while Rahil worries about Sid’s condition. NV(Gaurav Chopra) diverts Ishaani and tries hard to not let her reveal the truth. He indirectly begs her to not ask anything. Rahil too convinces her for the same. Ishaani says Sid (Namit Khanna) that he’s weak now and will discuss things later. Ishaani is about to leave when Sid catches her hand much to her shock. He asks if he did anything wrong and why is she keeping distance with him. Ishaani struggles with his touch and immediately runs away. Sanjivani 2: Surbhi Chandna aka Dr Ishani Confirms the Show Will End in March 2020.

NV handles Sid saying that he arranged all this as after 3 years he united with his love and everyone claps for his comeback. Sid is worried about Ishaani staying away from him but NV promises him that he will make Ishaani agree as she’s his responsibility. NV leaves the place while Rahil asks Sid what he wants. Sid asks for vada pav and Rahil smiles. Sanjivani 2 February 17, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Ishaani Decides to Tell Sid the Truth About Her Relationship With NV.

Ishaani comes out and finds green chillies with vada pav on the table. She recalls the moments and starts having them one by one. Bebe sees it and asks Ishaani what she’s doing. She asks her to not trouble herself while Ishaani says that NV is troubling her with Sid. She cries while Bebe hugs her and consoles her. She asks why’s he doing all this. They both go to NV’s cabin to find NV with Rahil and other doctors. They all discuss Sid’s condition.

NV says Rahil to make sure that everyone in the hospital should hide the fact to Sid that Ishaani is his wife. Rahil apologizes for NV for his earlier behaviour and thanks to him for working hard for Sid’s condition. He blames Ishaani for not even half understanding as he is. NV is about to support Ishaani but he finds her near the door. Ishaani runs away.

Ishaani comes home and has her depression pills. NV comes there and Ishaani says that she has finally understood his game plan. She says that when he came for her alliance she has clearly said about Dr. Sid and she is meeting him only for her Mama and Maami who already suffered so much for her. She asked him to not say yes for the marriage but still, he proceeded with the marriage.

However soon she gave divorce papers but he denied signing them saying that he wants to save this relation. She says that all this is just a game plan for him to satisfy his ego. He wants to make the impossible possible by having her which didn’t happen. She blames him for being a crooked mind and insults him.

In the precap, Ishaani demands divorce and freedom from NV.