The deadly coronavirus is far away from saying goodbye to the world yet. However, things and businesses around are coming back to normalcy. Even the entertainment industry has started working with keeping in mind the new guidelines set by the Indian government. Soon many fresh episodes of audiences favourite serials will make its way to the idiot box. Recently, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain's Saumya Tandon aka Anita Bhabhi had shared how nervous she was to get back to work. Amid this in an exclusive interview with ETimes TV, the actress spilt beans about the future pay-cuts in the television space due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And TV Shows Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhaari Resume Shoots (View Set Pics).

Emphasising how the pay-cuts is in every field. She said, "It's not just me, it has happened with everybody. It's not in just our industry, it is happening everywhere. It is for the work that is to be done for the future, it is not for the work which we have already done for which the payments are pending. But whatever we shoot in the future because the entire TV industry has to go through some cuts, seeing the economy has been shaken up not just in our country, but across the globe."

"Unfortunately, this disease has been unkind to everyone in many ways. So, it is not just me, but all my friends in the television industry, I am not talking about only the people who are working with me in this show, but everybody around me has been asked to take a pay cut. All the production houses have informed their artists that going forward in future they will have to cooperate," she added further. Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ekta Kapoor Shows, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai; Television Shows Can Commence From June End If Producers Adhere To FWICE Guidelines (View List Below).

Later on, she also revealed how during the lockdown phase she had an amazing time with her baby. "I had a great time with my family during the lockdown. My husband was busy with his work because he is working from home. But I had a great time with my baby," she said. Stay tuned!

