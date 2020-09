Actress-Anchor Mini Mathur on Wednesday shared her experience of shooting for the show School Super League amid the pandemic. In an Instagram post, Mini revealed that she isolated herself for seven days after finishing the shoot and even underwent a Covid test. "This will always be a first, a special season that I have shot with @cyrus_sahukar in the middle of the pandemic with all the safety protocols. But the stress of whether it was the right decision to shoot was overtaken by the sheer brilliance of technology we used to enable 60 semi finalists to participate in this pan India quiz- LIVE!! From remote parts of Meghalaya , Nagaland, Kerala & Jammu. Mini Mathur Doesn’t Need a Salon, Actress Shares a Monochrome Pic Flaunting Her Healthy Hair (See Pic)

The sharpest quiz headed kids joined us with specially created software so they could play from the safety of their homes. I isolated for a week after the shoot just to make sure I was safe, did a test and it was purely exhilarating to realise that we pulled this off. So special show. Special season," she wrote. Mini is quite active on social media. A day ago, she shared a glimpse of her daughter Sairah's birthday celebration at home. Mini Mathur Recalls Her Memorable Journey As the Indian Idol Anchor

Watch School Super League's Promo

"My little girl turned 12 today. Breakfast overlooking a field. A treasure hunt. A homemade vanilla cake and balloons blown up by everyone in the fam (also great lung exercise during covid). Happy birthday my darling sairu... May the next one have all your little friends as well," Mini, who is also a mother to a son, Vivaan, posted on Instagram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).