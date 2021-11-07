The world wants to know are Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif marrying this December? While there has been no official confirmation on the couple's marriage until now, the latest we hear is that the two are engaged. Yes, you read that right! As per a report in India today, VicKat are now an official couple as the duo got engaged in an intimate ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur’s house. This is a HUGE update considering the strong buzz about their speculated December wedding in Rajasthan. Throwback! When Katrina Kaif Expressed This Desire About Vicky Kaushal That Made Him Go Bonkers on Koffee With Karan Couch (Watch Viral Video).

FYI, Katrina and Kabir Khan share a great rapport with each other and wherein the actress considers the director as her rakhi brother. Kat has also worked with Kabir in New York and Ek Tha Tiger. That's not it, as per the portal, the roka ceremony saw Katrina’s mom, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif, Vicky’s mom-dad, Sham Kaushal, and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal in attendance.

"It was a beautiful roka. There were lights and decoration and Katrina looked stunning in her lehenga. Since the Diwali dates were auspicious muhurat, the families decided to go ahead with the ceremony. Kabir and Mini are almost like family to Katrina and they were the most gracious hosts," an insider told the portal. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's 2019 Diwali Bash Pics Shared as Their Roka Pictures Amidst Rumours of Their Engagement (Fact Check).

To note, earlier, when there were rumours about VicKat's roka, Kaif's team had denied the same. Meanwhile, talking about Vicky-Katrina's speculated wedding, it's said that the wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 this year at Fort Barwara. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2021 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).