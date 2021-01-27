Happy Birthday, Shehnaaz Gill! The Punjabi kudi shot to fame for her stint in the controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss 13. She was even the second runner up of the Salman Khan hosted show, whereas her rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner. Birthday girl Shehnaaz and Sidharth have been linked with each other ever since they appeared on BB13. Fondly known as SidNaaz by fans, this adorable duo have a huge fan following across the country. And on the occasion of Shehnaaz’s birthday, fans were waiting to watch how this beauty rings in her special day. Shehnaaz Gill Gets Awarded by Her Fans for Being the ‘Best Idol’, Cherishes Their Love and Support!

Shehnaaz Gill has given a glimpse of her birthday celebrations that happened in midnight. She has shared two videos on Instagram and it looks like a fun-filled one. Sidharth Shukla, his family and Shehnaaz’s mother were present for the birthday bash. In the videos one can see Shehnaaz slicing the birthday cake and everyone singing for her, whilst in the other one, Sid can be seen giving her birthday bombs and later throwing her into the pool. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Get Papped at Mumbai Airport After Spending New Year in Goa (View Pics).

Shehnaaz Gill Turns A Year Older Today

Some Fun Birthday Rituals

There are several who have dropped in their best wishes for Shehnaaz Gill on the videos she has posted. Fans are using #HBDShehnaazGill to wish the beauty on social media platforms. Here’s wishing the chirpy diva a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

