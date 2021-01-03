Rumoured couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back to the bay! After spending New Year in Goa, the IT pair of social media was clicked at the Mumbai airport on a late Saturday (Jan 2) night. Looks like the two had a great time celebrating 2021 together, as both of them posed for the paparazzi and also flashed their million-dollar smiles. Talking about their airport look, while Shehnaaz was seen wearing pretty pink warm sweatshirt along with a white-hot short, Sid, on the other hand, looked cool in an orange full-sleeves tee paired with basic jeans. Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill Brightens Up Our New Year With Her Pretty in Pink Post (View Pic).

SidNaaz (that’s what their fans call them) had gone to Goa to shoot their upcoming song which is reportedly a romantic number and will be out on Valentine’s Day. Having said that, it’s amazing to see these two in each other’s company as their public spotting is quite rare. And we bet even you’ll not deny it that SidNaaz does make a hit and hot jodi. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Party Hard in Goa, Groove To 'Teri Bhabhi' Song (Watch Video).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Here's More:

Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After Bigg Boss 13, Sid and Shehnaaz have worked in two music videos namely 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona' wherein both have been massive chartbusters. Also, on New Year’s Day, a video of SidNaaz dancing with each other on ‘Teri Bhabhi’ song in Goa had gone viral on the internet. What do you think of them as a couple? Tell us your view in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

