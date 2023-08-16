Ayaan Zubair, who has released his first ever song "Tu Maane Ya Naa" which is sung and written by him, has promised his fans that he will soon feature in a music video with his sister Jannat Zubair Rahmani and he will himself write that song. Ayaan and Jannat are social media stars. The brother- sister duo has a great fan following. Ayaan released his song "Tu Maane Ya Naa" on Monday and the song is getting love from his fans. Their fans want to see them together. Sharing information on this, Ayaan said: "Inshallah, our fans will see us together soon. It's a promise that my sister Jannat and I will feature together in a music video very soon. I will write that song myself." Jannat Zubair Sets Hearts Aflutter with Sensational Music Video "Kayfa Haluka" (Watch Video).

Talking about the song "Tu Maane Ya Naa", he said: "This song should have been released before. I wrote this in February this year. Since then I have been working hard on it. Earlier, I had plans to release it on August 1 but then I decided I want to make a video of it too, which took time. Finally we released it on August 14. Jannat Zubair Reveals the Reason Why She Has Been Inactive on Social Media These Days!.

Watch "Tu Maane Ya Na" Song:

"There were no plans to write a song. Actually I wrote this song in 1-2 hours. What started as rhyming words and ended up in a complete song," he added. Sharing about his future work, Ayaan said: "I want to now remain constant with my singing. I want to write more songs. I am planning to release 1-2 more songs in the next couple of months."

