Actress Ayesha Raza Mishra opened up about the special moments she shares with her actor husband Kumud Mishra and their son Kabir around the dinner table.

She spoke about the special late-night conversations she shares with her son Kabir, highlighting the importance of keeping communication open despite busy schedules.

Ayesha Raza Mishra Opens Up on Late-Night Chats With Son Kabir and Family Bonding With Kumud Mishra

“We have dinner together sometimes, but as actors, our schedules—and Kabir’s routine—mean we often eat at different times. I’ve tried to have a meal together, but life hasn’t quite allowed it,” Ayesha told IANS.

She recalled one particular night when Kabir came to her at 2 a.m., wanting to talk

“I think with Kabir, the advantage for us is that whenever he wants to talk to us, oddly enough, he wants to talk to me at 2 in the morning or something like that… Once he came to me, I was very sleepy and he said, ‘Ma, I need to talk to you. I just want to talk’. For a second, I said, ‘we'll talk in the morning’. I checked myself and said, no, he's coming to me. He wants to talk to me. Even if I don't sleep tonight, it's okay.”

The mother-son duo ended up talking until 6:30 a.m., a memory Ayesha described as one of her best nights.

“We actually talked till 6-6.30 in the morning. It was the best night that I spent with him because I feel that he should always be able to come to me. We'll sleep later. We don't sleep overnight on the shooting day. It's okay.”

Ayesha emphasized the importance of an open-door policy for her son.

Ayesha Raza Mishra Highlights Importance of Open Communication With Son Kabir Despite Hectic Schedules

“If he wants to reach out to you, I like that. When he wants to talk, he can come to his dad. For certain things, he'll go to Kumud. For certain things, he'll come to me. But there's always that open door for him to come to us.”

Ayesha will next be seen in the show "Single Papa", starring Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta and Ayesha. The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as "work in progress."

His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

Single Papa will premiere on December 12 on Netflix.

