Space Force First Look Launched By Netflix, Steve Carell Reunites With The Office Creator Greg Daniels (View Pics)

Space Force (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Imagine The Office, but in space. That's the kind of vibe that Netflix's upcoming comedy featuring Steve Carrell is oozing. The first look pictures of the series titled, Space Force, has been released by the streamer. Well, the show is not exactly set in space but will focus on a group of scientists assigned by the White House to get the American foot on the moon again. Carrell's Mark R. Naird will head the department.

Along with the vibe, with the exciting first look, we also learnt that Lisa Kudrow is also a part of the cast. Kudos to Netflix for managing to keep this a secret for SOOO long. The show also stars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz.

While sharing the pics on social media, the platform wrote: "Steve Carell is the head of Space Force, the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces." The show has been created by Carell and Greg Daniels, The Office developer. With such veterans on board, reunited, expect Space Force to be the same awkward fun ride that The Office and Parks and Rec are. Carrell is also the co-creator and executive producer of the show.

Check Out The First Look of Space Force Here:

FIRST LOOK: Steve Carell is the head of Space Force, the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces. John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Diana Silvers, and Lisa Kudrow co-star in @realSpaceForce, created by Carell & The Office's Greg Daniels. Premiering May 29 pic.twitter.com/2mY85TVvvR — Netflix (@netflix) April 8, 2020

The idea for the show, while there is no confirmation, might have come after POTUS Donald Trump's June order to establish a space force as the sixth military branch.

Space Force drops on the internet on May 29.