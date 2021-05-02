Actress Suchitra Pillai has portrayed a strong woman in many films, TV shows and web series, and she says she would like to explore comedy, especially in films. "I want to do comedy roles in cinema because that one of the genres I did not tap into much. I used to do comedy on television and on stage. We used to do 'The Great Indian Comedy Show' with Suresh Menon, Ranvir Shorey, Vinay (Pathak), Rakesh Paul. I love doing comedy and that is why I want to explore the genre in cinema," Suchitra told IANS. Hello Mini Season 3: Suchitra Pillai Opens Up About Playing a Godwoman in MX Player’s Web Show.

"In real life, I am quite a clown, though my on-screen image is different and that's because I mostly played those ' strong women' roles," added Suchitra, who is still recalled for her delightful comic cameo in the 2001 hit Dil Chahta Hai. Suchitra Pillai Bags Kushal Tandon - Karan Jotwani Starrer Bebaakee.

Asked if there is any web series or film role that she wished she had essayed, Suchitra replied: "I think the character that Neena Gupta played in Badhaai Ho and Shraddha Kapoor's character in Stree. Even though Stree was a horror film I was laughing all through it. I like such entertainer films in which the story has a dash of comedy." Suchitra is currently seen as a godwoman in the web series Hello Mini 3, streaming on MX Player.

