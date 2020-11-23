Actress Sukirti Khandpal is all set to make a comeback on television with Sony TV's next offering Story 9 Months Ki. The show will see Sukirti play an independent businesswoman, who after a bad break up, decides to go the IVF way and have a family. Sukirti will play an ambitious and successful Alia Shroff, who decides to opt for single motherhood via IVF. And Sukirti, in a conversation revealed, "I instantly liked and related to the character of Alia Shroff when it was narrated to me. The fact that she is ambitious, a go-getter, a totally no-nonsense person, and an achiever, are qualities that really resonated with me. Additionally, her stance of wanting to be a mother on her own is what really attracted me." Sukirti Khandpal To Make A Comeback To TV With Story 9 Months Ki, A Show Based on IVF Treatment (Watch Video).

Elaborating on the story of Story 9 Months Ki, ukirti revealed, "It is a beautifully envisioned show. It has shades of laughter, fun and seriousness as it tells a story of two extremely different personalities who are at a different juncture in their respective lives and who are chasing different goals altogether. Their upbringing and thought processes are different. Simply said, they are two ends of a pole! But an unexpected miracle of IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) brings them together. Sukirti Kandpal Birthday: Interesting Facts Of The Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani Beauty.

Ask her how the role of Alia is different from the ones she has played before, the actress replied, "Alia's role stands out in a beautiful way from all the characters I have essayed in the past. Firstly, she embodies the qualities of the women of today. I think most times while shooting, I actually end up thinking that this is exactly what I would have done or said in this situation. The role is envisioned beautifully, and the character journey is well crafted."

While we've seen quite a few shows on adoption and surrogacy, IVF is a first. Talking about the subject matter and her opinion on it, Sukirti revealed, "I think IVF is a great concept. Not only does it help people who can’t have children naturally, receive the beautiful gift of motherhood, but it also allows women to be in control of their own body and be able to have children with or without a standard family norm."

Ask her how has it been returning to the sets under the new normal situation, pat comes the reply, "The production team and the channel have been considerate and careful with all members of the crew. There are safety guidelines that are followed on set, and we were informed about the same even before we started shooting. Everybody’s temperature and oxygen levels are checked, and the crew always ensures having their masks on. At the same time, frequent sanitizing and washing hands have become the norms of the day, and we all duly follow it. More than following it, I think this practice has been ingrained in all of us."

"I have tried to play strong characters always, because I feel women are inherently strong. Alia has her own kind of amazing strength and determination. She truly represents women of today, who are multi-taskers. She is a successful businesswoman at the age of 30 and is now embarking on her journey to single motherhood and believes she can raise a child all by herself," concluded an excited Sukirti.

