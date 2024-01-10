Actress Sukirti Kandpal, who plays the role of Shruti in the show Anupamaa, has shared that the show has touched many chords, and reflects reality. Talking about her character’s relatability factor, Sukirti, who is known for her work in Dill Mill Gayye, said, “Shruti is today's girl. She is a photographer, who is 34 years old, and has a cool lingo. She loves herself so it's pretty much relatable. At the same time, she has a mature side to herself as well. So yes, I can relate to her.” Anupamaa Promo: Rupali Ganguly and Anuj to Part Ways; Actress Teases Major Twist on the Star Plus Show (Watch Video).

The actress further said that she thinks the story is real. “For any story to touch so many hearts, it has to be real. Teenage issues are a reality and so are extramarital affairs. So many people are middle class. The show has managed to touch many chords and reflect reality, so I think it's great that the story has been able to show so much,” said the Kaala Teeka actress.

Talking about the shoot, Sukirti added “I have just started shooting very recently and I look forward to my day and how to do the scenes well.”

