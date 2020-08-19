After a gruelling few weeks, Sushant Singh Rajput's family, fans and friends heaved a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court, on August 19, 2020, transferred the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI. Twitter is abuzz with fans of the late actor, who were demanding an investigation from day 1 as they suspected foul play. And while their wishes have come true, Sushant's supporters and old co-stars from the television fraternity took to social media to laud the Supreme Court verdict. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Supreme Court Orders CBI Investigation.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. Fans of the actor suspected foul play and were always demanding that CBI handle the investigation. The case took a new turn when Sushant's father on July 27, filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea and her family of abetment of suicide, wrongful confinement, threat, cheating and fraud. The demand for a CBI investigation grew manifold after this and TV celebs are happy that Sushant's family will now get a fair investigation. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Supreme Court Hands Over Investigation to CBI, Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande React (View Tweets).

Check Out Their Posts Below:

Mahesh Shetty:

Mahesh Shetty's Instagram Story

Kamya Punjabi:

Kamya Punjabi Again:

Ankita Lokhande:

Justice is the truth in action 🙏🏻 Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice pic.twitter.com/2CKgoWCYIL — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 19, 2020

Ankita Lokhande Again:

On our way for justice di 🤗🙏🏻 https://t.co/XAcawm8ITr — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 19, 2020

Nivedita Basu:

Vindu Dara Singh:

God is kind 💕 and the truth always wins because Lies run sprints, & the truth runs marathons. — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) August 19, 2020

Vatsal Sheth:

CBI to take over the investigation...Truth shall prevails 🙏🏼#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #CBITakesOver — Vatsal Sheth (@shethvatsal) August 19, 2020

Nikitin Dheer:

Just read that #CBITakesOver SSR's case..that's great news!..we all want the truth to prevail.. — Nikitin Dheer (@nikitindheer) August 19, 2020

Niti Taylor:

CBI takes over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. May the truth always win🙏🏻 #JusticeforSushantSingRajput — Niti Taylor♔ (@niti_taylor) August 19, 2020

Arjun Bijlani:

Millions prayed .. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput . Waiting for the truth to come out... — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) August 19, 2020

Pooja Gor:

Ekta Kapoor:

Even though this is not a fund started by me, but started by Zee and is a needed one at that, I am always with Zee for any other mental awareness fund that they want to do, but on this one I would like to respectfully dissociate myself. #SSR Hope the truth prevails. pic.twitter.com/XGjiVEUZ1t — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) August 19, 2020

Sushant became a household name when he starred as the leading man in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta. He was loved and adored as Manav Deshmukh and was well-known in the TV industry circles, before he went on to conquer the film world.

