Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka was as eager as any other actor to return to shooting for his daily soap post the COVID-19 lockdown. However, his plans were first thrown amock when the Maharashtra government forbade actors above 60 years of age from shooting as they belonged to the high-risk group. And when the Bombay High Court ruled in favour of actors who petitioned that they have a right to work and earn their living, Ghanshyam's plans once again went for a toss as he had to undergo a surgery. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka Admitted To Hospital, To Undergo Surgery.

After his surgery earlier this week which was successful, Ghanshyam revealed that there were some lumps and knots that had to be extracted from his neck and that he is recovering well. However, he also revealed that since he has been advised one month of bed rest, he will not be able to resume shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah before Navratri. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka Reveals His Attachment With The Show, Says 'I Wish to Take My Last Breath on the Set'.

Revealed Ghanshyam to ETimes TV, "I am much better now. I have got admitted to Suchak Hospital in Malad. Today is the first day that I have eaten food after the surgery that was performed on me on Monday. The first three days were tough, but I am now only looking ahead in life."

Shedding light on his medical condition, the senior actor revealed, "Eight knots were removed. And, I really don't know how so many had formed. Those knots have been sent for further testing but I have faith in God, jo bhi karega achcha hi karega."

Ghanshyam also added that his Taarak Mehta... cast members were in touch with him for his daily health updates. He also revealed that unfortunately, he won't be able to join the shooting for his show, that he was looking forward to very eagerly, soon. "They say they are waiting for me to get back on the sets. But I have been advised a month's rest after I am discharged from the hospital. So, I don't think I will be able to resume shoot until Navratri at least," Ghanshyam concluded. We wish him a speedy recovery.

