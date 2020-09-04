The upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will soon see the residents of Gokuldhaam Society all geared up for their performances in their Ganeshotsav celebrations Rangarang Karyakram. However, from what we've seen in the precap, it Tapu Sena’s performance, followed by Anjali Bhabhi's (Sunayana Fozdar). The young and dynamic bunch of Gokuldhaam Society who took over Ganeshotsav celebrations this year, also prepare a performance that is sure to leave everyone in absolute awe. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoilers: Tapu Sena Brings Ganapati Bappa to Gokuldhaam Society, This Is How Society Members Plan On Maintaining Social Distancing Amid Pandemic.

This year, Tapu Sena borrows Dr Haathi from Komal for their special act which will see Dr Haathi in the role of Ganapati Bappa. Meanwhile, Anjali also prepares a performance with two dainty diyaas in each hand. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Opens Up On Neha Mehta Aka Anjali's Exit From The SAB TV Sitcom.

Watch the Video Below:

“We are gunning to go out there and put up a great performance. We are sure that everyone will love it, there’s no way they won’t. We decided what our act is going to be well in advance and practised thoroughly. There’s dance, there’s singing, there’s a little bit of an act and a lot more in our performance. But the highlight is Haathi uncle who plays a big part in our performance. We are grateful to him for immediately agreeing to be part of our performance,” says Palak Sidhwani, who plays the role of Sonu in the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry Asks Fans to Welcome Balvinder Singh Suri and Sunayana Fozdar 'With Open Hearts and Without Any Judgments' (View Post).

“Our performance is going to top everyone else’s, hands-down. We have not only conceived the performance thoughtfully but also put in a lot of effort in perfecting it. The idea and moral behind it in itself, is a winner and we are eagerly looking forward to presenting it to everyone,” says Kush Shah, who plays the role of Goli.

“Festivity is in the air and the atmosphere is charged. I am excited about the Rangarang Karyakram and have my dance performance-ready. I am sure that my performance will make a grand impression and I am confident that it’ll be great! Also, everyone will see Anjali in a new look this time. My performance is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and through it, I pray for everyone's health and safety,” says Sunayana Fozdar, who plays the role of Anjali Mehta. Each episode of the show will see everyone perform one by one.

