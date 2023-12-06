Actress Divya Agarwal, known for her roles in MTV Splitsvilla 10, Bigg Boss OTT 1, and MTV Ace of Space 1, shared her thoughts on the ongoing reality show Temptation Island India, stating it has become her guilty pleasure. Divya's relationship with fiancé Apurva has sparked numerous conversations, emerging as a fan favourite, highlighting the significance of timing and patience in a relationship. Bigg Boss 17's Navid Sole Desires to Go on Temptation Island India With Shah Rukh Khan.

Discussing Temptation Island India, Divya revealed, "Apurva and I were approached for the show, and we were like, 'No way, the concept is too overwhelming, we cannot!' It's a funny show and has become my go-to for guilty pleasure. It reminds me of my days in Splitsvilla, but these guys, they are too good."

The Cartel actress expressed that the show's concept might not align with the typical Indian show concepts, but she praised the production, stating, "The makers are doing a great job. The show is executed very well and looks great. I’m loving Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra's duo in the show. They are handling it very well." Regarding her favourite contestants, Divya mentioned her affection for Nishank and Chetna, emphasising their real-life friendship. She added, "I thought he would confess on the very first date that he would marry Chetna after coming out of the show." Tatlubaaz's Divya Agarwal's Stylish Instagram Clicks Will Make You Root for Her in The New Epic On Show,

Describing Chetna as a 'funny' girl with a lively personality, Divya acknowledged the show's format contributing to misunderstandings and looked forward to meeting the contestants after the show concluded. She predicted Nidhi would not walk away with her partner.

