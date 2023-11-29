Ex-Bigg Boss 17 contestant Navid Sole has expressed his interest in the reality show Temptation Island India, and said he dreams of going on the show with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He has been actively expressing his interest in working in the Indian industry, claiming that the country is bahut aacha and bahut sundar. When talking about the shows he has been hooked on since coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Navid revealed that he is very interested in Temptation Island India. Bigg Boss 17: Navid Sole Gets Evicted From Salman Khan's Show in Mid-Week Elimination.

Talking about the same, Navid said, "I think the show is incredible; it's all about finding love. You just have to find that special person, so it's bahut bahut acha (very very good). If I were to get the chance, I would definitely bring Abhishek Kumar with me to the show." "I genuinely care for him, and it would be very interesting to see how our relationship would work. Abhishek is very tempting and bahut sundar (very beautiful). If I could, my far-fetched dream is to go to the show with SRK," he shared. Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar to Replace Salman Khan As Host for Weekend Ka Vaar This Week – Reports.

Watch Navid Sole's Fun Interview:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Reflecting on his journey in the Bigg Boss house, Navid added,"My journey on Bigg Boss has been very good, all thanks to my fans. I hope I've made you all proud." Temptation Island India airs on JioCinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2023 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).