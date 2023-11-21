Bigg Boss OTT winner, Divya Agarwal is gearing up for her next big release with Epic On. Titled Tatlubaaz, the show will also star Dheeraj Dhoopar and Nargis Fakhri. Divya's already a popular name in the TV scenario and her addition to this new web series will only get her fans more excited. Divya's known for adding an 'x' factor to different shows that she stars in and Tatlubaaz will not be any different. And with Nargis joining the bandwagon, we can only expect some fireworks. Tatlubaaz Star Nargis Fakhri's Most Fashionable Pics That Will Get You Excited for Her New Epic On Show!

One look at Divya's Instagram account and you are convinced that she likes keeping things stylish. From fashion appearances to photoshoots, Divya's Instagram is filled with pictures that will make you root for her, harder each time. From being an actor to a host and also a producer, she's a lady with many talents. Of course, the actor and the fashionista in her continue to be our favourites. If you were always a Divya Agarwal fan, Tatlubaaz will only make you fall in love with her, all over again. Now, if you aren't her admirer, we suggest you check her social media account which will change your opinion right away. So, without taking any more time, let's get started, shall we? Tatlubaaz Trailer: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nargis Fakhri, and Divya Aggarwal Star in Gripping Phishing Drama; Series Set to Release on November 25 on EPIC ON (Watch Video).

Miss Charming

Yellow Yellow Oh-so-Hot Fellow

A Pop of Colour

Pretty You!

Hotness Personified

Keeping Things Formal But Glamorous

Vision in White

Divya Agarwal, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Nargis Fakhri's Tatlubaaz will start airing on Epic On from November 25, 2023.

