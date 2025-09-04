Mumbai, September 4: Actor Kiku Sharda, who is set to enter the upcoming streaming reality show ‘Rise & Fall’, has finished shooting for the current season of his hit streaming comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. With shooting for the current season of his comedy show, the actor will enter the house of ‘Rise & Fall’ with a clean slate, and no shooting commitments for ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’.

Recently, it was reported that Kiku Sharda was quitting ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ or going on a break in order to stay inside the house of ‘Rise & Fall’, and resume shooting once he gets evicted or the show gets over. It was also reported in some sections of the media that he had a tiff with actor Krushna Abhishek. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Actor Kiku Sharda Halts Shoot To Join Reality Series ‘Rise & Fall’ Set To Stream on Amazon MX Player.

However, as per a recent clarification, Kiku Sharda will soon return to the next season of his comedy show once it enters the production. As per a source, Kiku Sharda has already completed shooting for the current season of Kapil’s show. There is no unfinished work, no sudden exit, and no tension between him and the team. His appearance in ‘Rise & Fall’ came after finishing his commitments to Kapil’s show, which is why fans might have assumed he was leaving.

The closed source also confirmed that everything is perfectly fine between Kiku and Krushna. The actors share a friendly and professional relationship, and any video or clip that made it seem otherwise was part of the show’s comedy act. There is no real animosity or conflict between them. ‘Rise and Fall’: Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda to Take Part in Ashneer Grover’s Reality Show on Amazon MX Player (Watch Video).

Kiku Sharda continues to be a key part of The Great Indian Kapil Show. He has wrapped up his role for the season but remains a permanent member of the cast. His participation in ‘Rise & Fall’ marks a new and exciting chapter in his career, not the end of his journey with Kapil’s show.

