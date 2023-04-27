Actress Gul Panag, who started her career in Bollywood in 2003 with the movie Dhoop, will be sharing screen with Erica Fernandes in the short film The Haunting where she is investigating a murder mystery. Gul said: "So, my character is an investigator. She works with the police, she is a psychoanalyst and she's profiling this character, who allegedly has committed this murder and she believes that this girl is making up stories." Last Call: Tom Holland’s Short Film to Premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival.

The 44-year-old actress has been part of a number of TV shows and films. She acted in movies like Dor, Hello, Summer 2007, Straight, Ab Tak Chappan 2, Ambarsariya, Student of the Year 2, among others. Gul also hosted a few shows such as Kismey Kitnaa Hai Dum, Musafir Hoon Yaaron, and was also seen in web series like The Family Man, Paatal Lok, and many more. Anupam Kher’s Short Film Retake to Premiere at New York Indian Film Festival!

The Haunting Trailer

The story is surrounded by supernatural incidents that took place after the murder of a woman whose sister tries to explain that she was killed by a demon but no one believes her. Later, she is also shown to be possessed by the demons. The lead character played by Erica and her story about the evil forces or demons. Directed by Tanveer Bookwala, The Haunting features Erica Fernandes alongside Prakruti Mishra and Gul Panag. The Haunting streams on Amazon miniTV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2023 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).