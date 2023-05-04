Part 2 of the streaming series The Night Manager, which is the Hindi-language adaptation of the eponymous novel by John le Carre, is dropping on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30. The series stars Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who plays an arms dealer, and Aditya Roy Kapur essaying the titular role of an agent planted by the government to dig out information about an international arm syndicate. The Hindi adaptation ended with a cliffhanger and its Part 2 is being awaited with much anticipation. The Night Manager Part 2: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur All Set to Return With Another Season on Disney+ Hotstar From June 30.

Talking about the show, Anil Kapoor said: "I am overwhelmed with the love and support that our fans have shown for The Night Manager. Their enthusiasm has pushed us to work harder. I can't wait for everyone to witness the twists and turns that lie ahead. Shelly (my character in the show) will be seen at his best." The series has been created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh. The Night Manager Review: Aditya Roy Kapur-Anil Kapoor's Series is a Fairly Faithful Adaptation That Sets the Stage For the Big Booms Ahead (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Video Here:

The most awaited showdown of the year is almost here!⏳ Shaan vs Shelly, who'll break first?#HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager Part 2, streaming on 30th June. #TheNightManagerOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/loyW11u0Hu — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) May 4, 2023

"The success of the first part has been truly humbling, and we are excited for audiences to see what lies ahead in the journey of Shelly and Shaan," added Aditya Roy Kapur. "The twists, the thrill and the tension will all collide."Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, The Night Manager: Part 2 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.

