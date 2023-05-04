The Night Manager is the remake of the British series of a British series by the same name, directed by Priyanka Ghose and Sandeep Modi. The Hindi version stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead. Well, updates are that the series is all set to return with part 2 and it will stream from June 30. However, the show is based on the John le Carré novel, the first season of the show launched this year and it created the right buzz. The Night Manager Review: Aditya Roy Kapur-Anil Kapoor's Series is a Fairly Faithful Adaptation That Sets the Stage For the Big Booms Ahead (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check The Tweet Here:

The most awaited showdown of the year is almost here!⏳ Shaan vs Shelly, who'll break first?#HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager Part 2, streaming on 30th June. #TheNightManagerOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/loyW11u0Hu — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) May 4, 2023

