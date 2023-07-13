The Trial is the upcoming legal and political drama starring Kajol in the lead. It is the Indian adaptation of the American series The Good Wife. This Indian series directed by Suparn Verma has already grabbed audiences’ attention and all are eagerly waiting to watch what would be in store in this version. Kajol who essays the character Noyonika Sengupta in this series had shared, “Noyonika’s character is an ambitious woman who is doing whatever she can to save her future and her children's future and that, I think, is pretty much most women everywhere,” reports IANS. The Trial: Makers Release Kajol’s New Poster Featuring Her as a Gritty Lawyer and a Housewife in the Upcoming Disney+ Hotstar Series.

Ahead of the The Trial’s premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn FFilms, here’s looking at some of the key details of this series.

Cast – The Trial stars Kajol in the leading role. Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan among others would be seen in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of the series reads, “It is centered on a housewife who, after 13 years, returns to work at a law firm to support her family when her husband gets imprisoned.”

Watch The Trailer Of The Trial Below:

Streaming Date – The Trial would be premiered on the OTT platform on July 14.

Review – The reviews for The Trial are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the reviews are shared.

