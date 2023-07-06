The Trial is the Indian adaptation of the American legal drama The Good Wife. Starring Kajol in the lead, she’d be seen essaying the role of a housewife, an ambitious woman, a gritty lawyer who’d go to any lengths to save her family life and the future of her children. The new poster features her the two sides of her character in the same frame. Kajol will be seen playing the character Noyonika Sengupta in the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series that is set to be premiered on July 14. The Trial: Kajol Shares Details About Her Role in the Upcoming Courtroom Drama.

Kajol In The Trial

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)