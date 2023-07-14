Kajol has finally made her digital debut with web series The Trial. The show is an adaptation of the American legal drama The Good Wife, which starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The Trial, which released on Hotstar today (July 14) sees the actress playing the role of a former lawyer who returns to the courtroom after her husband is arrested for corruption. The show also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan and many more in key roles. Having said that, its The Trial on OTT, worth the watch? Well, the answer lies in the review roundup below. Kajol to Break Her Onscreen No-Kissing Policy After 29 Years in The Trial? Her Co-Star Alyy Khan Spills The TRUTH in This Throwback Video - WATCH!

Flickonclick: "The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is a compelling Indian courtroom drama that combines stellar performances, a gripping narrative, and powerful emotions. Kajol’s portrayal of Noyonika Sengupta is a standout, bringing depth and authenticity to the character. With its well-crafted courtroom scenes and engaging storyline, this series will keep viewers thoroughly entertained while delving into the complexities of love, deceit, and the pursuit of justice."

Leisure Byte: "The Trial on Hotstar starts off well but loses its plot midway to the end. The new court case in every episode terribly affects Noyonika's story. However, if you relish binge-watching courtroom dramas to see the arguments, you will enjoy it. But don't expect any depth or excellent arguments between the judges."

TOI: "While the story occasionally takes convenient turns as it progresses towards a predictable climax, the screenplay does contain a few shocking moments. However, with its brilliant starcast, this one could have raised the bar for such legal dramas much higher, making it a sharper and a more compelling watch. We rest our case."

Firstpost: "The Good Wife is arguably the most dense show made, with seven seasons and 22-23 episodes each. Of course, director Suparn Verma and writers Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal, and Siddharth Kumar will have to concise the narrative and tone the language down. Let’s just say this is only the first hearing of the trial, the court is adjourned till next season."

The Trial starring Kajol as the lead has in total eight episodes and is streaming for subscribed users on Disney+ Hotstar!

