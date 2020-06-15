This Is Going To Hurt: Ben Whishaw to Play Adam Kay in the Upcoming BBC Series

Actor Ben Whishaw is set to star in BBC's series adaptation of comedian Adam Kay's memoir “This is Going to Hurt”. Lucy Forbes has boarded the series as the lead director and producer, reported Variety. Kay is adapting the book for the screens and will serve as executive producer along with Naomi de Pear, Jane Featherstone for Sister; James Farrell for Terrible Productions; Mona Qureshi for the BBC; and Kristin Jones and Dan McDermott for AMC. Black Widows: After Seven International Remakes, Popular Crime Show to Get an Indian Adaptation.

Whishaw, 39, will play the fictional version of Kay, a junior doctor who is trying to survive in the hospital hierarchy as he struggles with erratic work hours and constant pressure. “I am proud to join this exciting adaptation of Adam Kay's terrific book ‘This is Going to Hurt,' based on his experiences working in the NHS. It's an honest, hilarious, heart-breaking look at the great institution and the army of unsung heroes who work there under the most stressful conditions,” the actor said in a statement. Sweet Tooth: Robert Downey Jr Producing DC’s Comic Book Series Adaptation at Netflix

“The Covid-19 crisis has now shed even more light on their great work and underlines the necessity to support the NHS and its workers. I look forward to telling this story with director Lucy Forbes and the great team at SISTER to bring Adam's words to life and I am really grateful to be a part of it,” he added.

AMC has also joined the project as a co-producer in the US and Canada.