Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

This Is Going To Hurt: Ben Whishaw to Play Adam Kay in the Upcoming BBC Series

TV PTI| Jun 15, 2020 12:33 PM IST
A+
A-
This Is Going To Hurt: Ben Whishaw to Play Adam Kay in the Upcoming BBC Series
Ben Whishaw and Adam Kay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Ben Whishaw is set to star in BBC's series adaptation of comedian Adam Kay's memoir “This is Going to Hurt”. Lucy Forbes has boarded the series as the lead director and producer, reported Variety. Kay is adapting the book for the screens and will serve as executive producer along with Naomi de Pear, Jane Featherstone for Sister; James Farrell for Terrible Productions; Mona Qureshi for the BBC; and Kristin Jones and Dan McDermott for AMC. Black Widows: After Seven International Remakes, Popular Crime Show to Get an Indian Adaptation.

Whishaw, 39, will play the fictional version of Kay, a junior doctor who is trying to survive in the hospital hierarchy as he struggles with erratic work hours and constant pressure. “I am proud to join this exciting adaptation of Adam Kay's terrific book ‘This is Going to Hurt,' based on his experiences working in the NHS. It's an honest, hilarious, heart-breaking look at the great institution and the army of unsung heroes who work there under the most stressful conditions,” the actor said in a statement. Sweet Tooth: Robert Downey Jr Producing DC’s Comic Book Series Adaptation at Netflix

“The Covid-19 crisis has now shed even more light on their great work and underlines the necessity to support the NHS and its workers. I look forward to telling this story with director Lucy Forbes and the great team at SISTER to bring Adam's words to life and I am really grateful to be a part of it,” he added.

AMC has also joined the project as a co-producer in the US and Canada.

Comments
Tags:
Actor Ben Whishaw Adam Kay Adam Kay Memoir Adam Kay Memoir Adaptation BBC Series Ben Whishaw This Is Going To Hurt
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement