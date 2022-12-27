Late actress Tunisha Sharma's ex-boyfriend and Ali Baba: Dastan-e-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan's sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz, both of whom are also television actresses have requested everyone to give their family some privacy. Tunisha Sharma Death Probe: Sheezan Khan Cooperating With Police, Say His Kin.

Shafaq became popular with the mythological show Mahabharat and Falaq has also appeared in serials, notably Sasural Simar Ka. Their statement reads: "As much as everyone is eager to know the 'other side of the story', we are equally curious to know, but for the time being we'd like for you to allow us privacy in this grave situation. Both families are victims at this point. Let the right time come and we will address the matter for sure. But this is not the right time."

They continued: "A death is a painful situation, but everyone needs to honour the privacy of the affected families and give them the space to mourn and carry on with the funeral first. It is such an unfortunate state that we lost a precious soul and another is arrested." Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Arrested Sheezan Khan's Sisters Issue Statement; Asks Everyone to Allow Family Privacy in This 'Grave Situation'.

Their statement notes that there are serious allegations against their brother Sheezan and they are certain that he is being framed. Sheezan has been charged under Section 306 of the IPC (abetment of suicide), which carries a maximum imprisonment of 10 years, on the basis of a police complained filed by Tunisha's mother.

"Accusations have been levelled against Sheezan and the police are investigating the case. Let the police take the call," the sisters said, adding that "an innocent guy has been framed" without "an application of the mind". The sisters also made it abundantly clear that there was no need to take their silence to imply weakness. They said: "We will speak soon when the time is right. But for now, allow and respect our privacy."

The concluded by saying: "This situation has been overwhelming for the family members and we'd like to take this time to co-operate with the police and let the truth come out. We have complete faith in the Indian judiciary and hope truth shall triumph."

Sheezan Khan has two sisters and a younger brother, Ahaan. He is from Meerut and his parents separated when he was quite young. He came to Mumbai with his mother Kahkashan. Tunisha also lost her father at a very early age because of which she had started working.

