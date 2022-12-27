Tunisha Sharma's ex Sheezan Khan is taking the actress with Ali Baba crew members to the hospital in this leaked viral video. The video is blurry but we can see how Sheezan and crew members are rushing her towards the hospital. Tunisha Sharma Funeral: Arrested Ex-BF Sheezan Khan’s Mother and Sister Attend Actress’ Last Rites.

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2022 10:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).