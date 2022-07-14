Aamir Khan is all set to grace the grand finale of Dance Deewane Juniors. Laal Singh Chaddha actor was spotted on the sets of the reality show in casual avatar. The actor was seen in grey t-shirt and black joggers as he greeted paparazzi and then got inside his vanity van. Aamir Khan would be gracing the last episode, which is on July 17. Vaani Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, His Mother Neetu Kapoor Bust Out Moves to ‘Ji Huzoor’ on Sets of Dance Deewane Juniors (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan On The Sets Of Dance Deewane Juniors

