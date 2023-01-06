Wednesday has been renewed for season two and fans are rejoicing! The beloved character's spin-off show has been a huge hit with audiences so it's no wonder the show was renewed for a second season. In the video Wednesday is seen addressing her the adventures she's had on the show. The video was captioned "More torture is coming. Lucky you." Stay tuned for more updates on Wednesday! Wednesday: Announcement For Season 2 of Jenna Ortega's 'The Addams Family' Spinoff Teased by Netflix.

Check out Wednesday S2 Announcement:

More torture is coming. Lucky you. pic.twitter.com/t11LptFk7e — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) January 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)