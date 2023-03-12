She said: "I used to do a Disney show when I was younger. I was a little bit of a public figure, used to get recognised, or whatever. When I look back, I think I was so out of place. I didn't understand where I was and you start to see Hollywood for the first time, and it's a bit intimidating, a bit off-putting. I felt like I was a people's princess. I didn't really feel like myself. Then it started to slow down and I lived a pretty normal life!"