The casting decisions for HBO's Harry Potter TV reboot continue to generate debate. Following the controversial casting of black actor Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape - which may create narrative complications when depicting the character's teenage bullying by James Potter - the series now faces criticism from Indian fans over the casting of Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil. Meet the New Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley: Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout – Journey From Unknowns to Hogwarts School!

Parvati Patil remains one of the few Indian characters in JK Rowling's Wizarding World. While not a central figure, she and her twin sister Padma play notable roles in key events, most memorably as Harry and Ron's Yule Ball partners in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

What We Know About Alessia Leoni

Little is known about newcomer Alessia Leoni, who is believed to be 11-12 years old, which matches her character's age. Her IMDb profile shows no prior acting credits beyond this debut role. While her physical features suggest possible Indian heritage, her distinctly Italian name has left fans questioning why an actor of unambiguous Indian descent wasn't cast.

Leoni's newly created Instagram account (managed by her parents) confirms her casting and representation by UK children's talent agency Urban Angels. Reports indicate she was selected through year-long auditions, with final decisions made in June 2025.

This controversy echoes the original films' casting, where Shefali Chowdhury (Bangladeshi-British) played Parvati and Afshan Azad (also Bangladeshi-British) portrayed Padma. Sitara Shah had earlier played Parvati Patil in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Harry Potter’s Afshan Azad aka Padma Patil Announces Pregnancy, Flaunts Her Baby Bump in a Beautiful Post With Hubby Nabil Kazi!

Netizens Reacting to Alessia Leoni's Casting

'Not Hard To Cast an Indian'

As an indian I haven't heard of any indian girl called Alessia Leoni. I mean, it's not hard to cast an indian considering there is a lot of us around. — Ryan john (@eldhogeorge1997) June 9, 2025

'Not Enough Brown Girls To Choose From?'

Beautiful girl @HBO @jk_rowling - I hope Alessia Leoni playing Parvati Patil is Indian or were there not enough brown girls to choose from? 🤔 It’s funny how when roles are race-swapped the other way (ie Snape and Hermione) people go nuts!!! https://t.co/8kTz7e3o53 — Puneet (@TennisPuneet) June 9, 2025

'Why Didn’t They Find a Maharashtrian Actress?'

Actress who played Parvati Patil in movies is British-Bangladeshi. Why didn't they find a Maharashtrian actress considering the character is "Patil"? pic.twitter.com/SkiM9qp0HB — AVV (@FinancialEngg) June 10, 2025

'Flattening of Cultural Identity'

It was one thing when a Bangladeshi played Parvati Patil in the Harry Potter movie. But now they’ve cast an Italian as the Indian student. This is a flattening of cultural identity in the name of diversity (surprise, surprise) and so surprising given the number of amazing British… — Gourav Mohanty | ⚔️PREORDER DANCE OF SHADOWS⚔️ (@MohantyGourav7) June 10, 2025

Who is Parvati Patil in the 'Harry Potter' Series?

Parvati Patil is a witch of Indian descent who enters Hogwarts in the same year as Harry Potter. She is sorted into Gryffindor house alongside Harry and his best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, while her twin sister Padma joins Ravenclaw. Though initially appearing in brief moments throughout the series - often displaying a somewhat snobbish attitude - Parvati's most significant role comes in The Goblet of Fire, when Harry unexpectedly asks her to be his Yule Ball date. She subsequently arranges for Padma to accompany Ron. However, both girls end up spending most of the evening with other friends due to Harry and Ron's apparent disinterest.

The Yule Ball Sequence From 'The Goblet of Fire'

Parvati's closest friendship is with fellow Gryffindor Lavender Brown. The pair share a passion for Divination, remaining oblivious to Professor Trelawney's questionable teaching methods. Their friendship becomes strained in The Half-Blood Prince when Lavender begins dating Ron - much to Parvati's irritation, as the couple constantly engages in public displays of affection.

A loyal member of Dumbledore's Army, Parvati joins Harry and Hermione's secret defence group to learn proper Defence Against the Dark Arts. She later proves her bravery by participating in the Battle of Hogwarts against Voldemort's forces, ultimately surviving the conflict.

The Cast Members of the Harry Potter TV Series

Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton had been cast as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, respectively. The other confirmed cast members include John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Janet McTeer (Professor McGonagall), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape), Paul Whitehouse (Argus Filch), Luke Thallon (Professor Quirrell), Bertie Carvel (Cornelius Fudge), Lox Pratt (Draco Malfoy), Katherine Parkinson (Molly Weasley), Bel Powley (Petunia Dursley), Johnny Flynn (Lucius Malfoy), Daniel Rigby (Vernon Dursley), Leo Earley (Seamus Finnigan) and Sienna Moosah (Lavender Brown).

The show would debut on HBO Max in 2026, with each season covering each year of Harry Potter's time at Hogwarts School of Magic.

