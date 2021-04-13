Actress Afshan Azad, popularly known as Padma Patil from the Harry Potter film, is pregnant. She announced the good news on social media via a stunning post. The actor is expecting her first child with her husband Nabil Kazi, whom she married in 2018. Have a look.

The secrets out everyone - I’m going to be a mummy!!! 😭🥰 Thanking Allah SWT for gifting us our biggest blessing yet 🤲🏽✨ Baby Kazi due this July inshAllah. Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves! Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers. 🤍 #BabyK pic.twitter.com/VIZKW1xC62 — Afshan Azad (@afshan_azad) April 11, 2021

