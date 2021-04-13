Actress Afshan Azad, popularly known as Padma Patil from the Harry Potter film, is pregnant. She announced the good news on social media via a stunning post. The actor is expecting her first child with her husband Nabil Kazi, whom she married in 2018. Have a look.

